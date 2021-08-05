Local pup honored for courtroom support during International Dog Assistance Week

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY — This week is International Dog Assistance Week and one local pup is being honored for his support in the courtroom. Meet 5-year-old Jedi the second.

His name is Jedi and he is part lab and golden retriever. Jedi has been helping out at the Lycoming County Courthouse in Williamsport for about 2 years.

His day consists of sitting in on court hearings, comforting victims and offering kisses to everyone throughout the building.

The courthouse says, Jedi has helped de-escalate tense situations with his calm and friendly demeanor.

“He comes in the room and you can just feel the stress level go down. And people smile, they get to interact with him during court. So he just makes everybody happy,” said Jerri Rook, Lycoming County facility dog handler.

Jerri says, she hopes to see more counties throughout the region welcome service dogs in their courtrooms.