President Biden speaks on the evacuation of American troops from Afghanistan

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The first vaccine to receive emergency use authorization in the fight against COVID-19 is also the first to get full FDA approval. The Pfizer vaccine received that designation on Monday which, in theory, should ease vaccine hesitancy.

20 months after receiving FDA emergency use authorization, the same agency gave Pfizer full approval as a safe and effective vaccine at combatting COVID for those 16 and older. The approval is one less barrier for unvaccinated people to get the shot.