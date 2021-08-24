President Biden speaks on the evacuation of American troops from Afghanistan

Skip to content
PAhomepage.com
Wilkes-Barre
86°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
National News
I-Team
Crime & Court
Your Local Election Headquarters
Election Results
Coronavirus
Eyewitness To History
Eyewitness to History: 1972 Agnes Flood
BestReviews
Newsmakers
Veterans Views
Veterans Voices
This Week In Pennsylvania
Washington DC Bureau
Black History Month
Business News
Entertainment News
Weird News
Top Stories
Health officials hope full FDA approval for Pfizer vaccine will ease vaccine hesitancy
Video
Hellertown man facing child sexual assault charges
Biden keeps to Kabul Aug. 31 deadline despite criticism
Video
‘It’s up to us’: Fauci says pandemic could possibly end by spring 2022
Weather
Weather Forecast
7 Day Forecast
Weather Alerts
Closings
School Weather Visits
Allergy Alert
Interactive Radar
Map Center
River Levels
Severe Weather Handbook
Ski Report
Sports
Local Sports
National Sports
High School Sports
Senior Shout-Outs 2020
Top Ten Countdown
College Sports
Golf Challenge
Nittany Nation
WBS Penguins
Black and Gold Today
The Big Game
NY Blitz
Inside NY Baseball
NFL Draft
Big Race – Daytona
Japan 2020
Top Stories
TOP TEN COUNTDOWN: #5 Valley View Cougars
Video
MLB Little League Classic brings big leaguers to Williamsport
Video
TOP TEN COUNTDOWN: #6 Jersey Shore Bulldogs
Video
TOP TEN COUNTDOWN: #7 Wyoming Area Warriors
Video
PA live!
PA live!
PA live! In The Kitchen
PA live! Pet of the Week
PA live! FAQ
PA live! Music FAQ
PA live! Kitchen FAQ
Top Stories
Hospice of the Sacred Heart on PA live!
Video
Top Stories
WVCA on PA live!
Video
Top Stories
Meningitis B Action Project on PA live!
Video
UPMC on PA live!
Video
Beginning the Conversation about Cornea Donation on PA live!
Video
Phil Cook on PA live!
Video
Community
Community Calendar
Your Photos
Clear The Shelters
Vaccinate NEPA
Feeding NEPA
Destination PA
Remarkable Women
A Little Love
Pledge of Allegiance
No TXT NEPA
My Favorite Book
What Do You Think
NEPA Restaurants
Behind The Badge
Veterans Expo/Job Fair
Lifestyle
Healthbeat
Law and You
Financial Forum
Your Health Live
PA Pros
Your Wellness Network
Medical Minute
Job Corner
Eyewitness News in the Classroom
School Bus Safety
Car Seat Safety
Coupon Bug
Contests
Contests
Completed Contests
Contest Winners
Watch
Eyewitness News Live Stream
Videos
TV Schedule
Apps
About Us
Email Newsletter Signup
WBRE FCC Public File
WYOU FCC Public File
WYOU Rescan
Work For Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise with Us
I-Team Tips
CBS Audience Services
Alexa
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
President Biden speaks on the evacuation of American troops from Afghanistan
Uncategorized
Posted:
Aug 24, 2021 / 05:03 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Aug 24, 2021 / 05:17 PM EDT
Trending Stories
AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile or UScellular? Map shows which cell provider gives your area best coverage
NY man facing felony charges after fatal crash with RV in Jefferson Township
Video
Dingmans Ferry man sentenced in overdose death
One injured after shooting outside of Rush Inn in Kingston, suspect in custody
Video
How much rain did our area get?
Gallery