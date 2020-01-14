Lewisburg Promotes Walk It! Bike It!

UNION COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) A Union County Organization is working to encourage and improve the experience of walking and biking in the Lewisburg area.

Eyewitness News Reporter Morgan Parrish has the story

Whether you need to go shopping or just want to grab a bite to eat downtown.

There’s a handful of ways to get to your destination.

But the Lewisburg Neighborhood Cooperation is encouraging people to take a hike or bike.

“We’re starting to refer to these things as active transportation because they’re not just confined to walking and biking sometimes you’re running and some people are in wheelchairs,” said Samantha Pearson, Director-Lewisburg Neighborhoods Cooperation.

Lewisburg’s ‘Walk It! Bike it!’ committee is developing bike and pedestrian maps for the region, organizing safety training and working to improve accessibility for walkers and bikers in the area.

“I moved from a community that had a lot of biking trails and I definitely think it can be added unfortunately sometimes the width of a street and things like that are factors” said Joel Baron, of Lewisburg.

“You know what I think would be a wonderful thing if they connect it to the bridge over here like the original proposal was,” said James Chuta, of Lewisburg.

Walk it bike it is also aiming to promote national events like bike to work or walk to school. A key focus point being that there are numerous health benefits.

“You know get those endorphins popping around in you and stuff. I kind of miss it because I don’t do it as much now” said James Chuta.

“You’re getting the exercise you’re doing stuff with your body your mental health” added Samantha Pearson.

Not to mention more people walking and biking means fewer cars on the roads. Reducing pollutants in the air such as carbon monoxide and particulates.

“I just got this e-bike which allows me to go grocery shopping and ride back up the hill to my house with ease and is going to replace one of my cars actually,” noted Sandy Field, Director Lewisburg Neighborhood Cooperation.

Sandy Field tells Eyewitness News she’s been biking for as long as she can remember.

She says she’s looking forward to seeing what “The Walk It Bike It” committee has in the plans for the future.

“We definitely need more places to lock your bike downtown and for people to be more aware when they’re driving” added Field.