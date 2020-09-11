Law and You September 10, 2020

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina caps outdoor gatherings at 50 people to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus, but don't tell that to President Donald Trump. He basked in a largely maskless crowd of several thousand supporters during a rally in this critical battleground state.

“As far as the eye can see,” Trump said, reveling at the sight of people flouting public health guidelines at Tuesday's rally. “I really believe that these crowds are bigger than they were four years ago.”