Largest Indoor Sustainable Greenhouse Opens in Pennsylvania

SELINSGROVE, SNYDER COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) BrightFarms opened their Selinsgrove location on Tuesday.

This is the largest indoor sustainable greenhouse in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.

The facility is over 300,000 square feet and is essentially four football fields long, according to the General Manager Tony Paar.

This facility is twice as large as previous plants. With their diffused glass which lets sunlight in and heat lamps, it stays a constant 80 degrees Fahrenheit.

The water is specially treated through Reverse Osmosis and Ultraviolet Light, so there are no contaminants.

Reporter Logan Westrope will take a look inside this “budding” business tonight on Eyewitness News at 5pm.

