TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Lamborghini landed on top of a house in Florida before it slid off the roof and burst into flames on Sunday, authorities said.

According to the Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue, the incident occurred around 3 p.m. Sunday. It’s still unclear how the vehicle ended up on top of the house.

“During a firefighter’s career there are certain calls that will never be forgetten. Today was one of those days!” Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue said in a Facebook post.

Officials said the SUV slid down the roof and landed on the ground, where it caught fire. The occupants were able to get out of the vehicle and took off on foot.

Authorities said another vehicle was involved in the crash. The driver suffered minor injuries.

No one was injured inside the home, which received extensive damage and had to be vacated.