(NEXSTAR) — They haven’t been available on KFC menus since 2019 but starting July 18, KFC’s Mac & Cheese Bowls are back.

KFC announced the return Monday on Instagram, calling it “Christmas in July.” The fast food giant says the bowls will cost $5 and be available for a limited time.

The bowls feature popcorn chicken mixed with macaroni noodles and blend of cheeses.

Mac and cheese bowls are merely one of many special menu items, which include discontinued KFC items like the BBQ Bacon Boxmaster (chicken, bacon barbecue sauce and a hash brown inside a tortilla) and the Double Down Dog (hotdog that replaces the bun with fried chicken).

KFC says the bowls are now available on kfc.com and via the KFC app before the official restaurant release. Early access ends July 17.