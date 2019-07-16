Keystone Creations: Keystone Rampworks

When you think of the Wyoming Valley Sports Dome, your mind might immediately go to sports like soccer, or football. But what about skateboarding? Or BMX biking?

The dome’s newest inhabitant, Keystone Rampworks, LLC. has provided a space for kids to practice sports like those! The company, owned by Mikki St. Bierre, was originally supposed to be a simple coffee shop for kids of all ages to hang out. Now, it’s a coffee shop… and then some! Kids from all over the region have been able to enjoy the ramps and rails.