(WBRE/WYOU) Williamsport is gearing up to Welcome the World back for the 2022 Little League World Series. This is the 75th Anniversary of the Little League World Series.

Join Eyewitness News Sports Director A.J. Donatoni for “Williamsport Welcomes the World”. The program will feature what’s new for the 2022 Series.

Plus a we will catch up with members of the Railway Park Little League from Pottsville. Twenty Five years ago they thrilled the crowd with their appearance in the series.

Reporter Jazzmyn Allen will feature Genetti’s Hotel also marking a milestone 100 years. Jazzmyn will also tell us about Williamsport’s favorite bootlegger on Prince Farrington’s tour.

We will introduce you to Matt Glenn the artist from Utah who is creating three special statues in bronze for the 75th year.

Join Eyewitness News Sports Director A.J. Donatoni this Saturday at 9:30 am on WBRE- and 12:30 pm on WYOU- and then at 6 am on Sunday, July 31 on WBRE- for Williamsport Welcomes The World.