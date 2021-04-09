Inside NY Baseball: ‘Mr. Met’ Jay Horwitz shares stories from book about working with team

(WTNH)– The Mets were one of baseball’s first expansion teams, born in 1962 after the Brooklyn Dodgers and the NY baseball Giants relocated to California. Fans have had some great talent and big personalities to cheer on as the franchise approaches its 60 year anniversary.

One man has been around for over two thirds of that history — Jay Horwitz. He served as the teams Public Relations Director for decades, and now is in charge of alumni affairs. Horwitz has lots of great stories and relationships, which he shares in his book “Mr. Met,” and also in the video above.