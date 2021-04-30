Inside NY Baseball: Bullpen keeping Yankees consistent; Mets gearing up for week-long road trip

(WTNH) — We’re not even a quarter of the way into the season, and fans of both the Yankees and Mets are already getting a bit restless.

Let’s start with the Yankees. They’re back home this weekend against the Detroit Tigers, but before that, the Yankees had a pretty good road trip. 5-3 against Cleveland and Baltimore. It should have been better, but they’ll take it.

The Yankees starting pitching has been much better as of late. Corey Kluber, Domingo German and Jordan Montgomery were all better on the trip.

The bullpen continues to be the best and most consistent part of the team. A month into the season, the Yankee offense continues to struggle, not getting too many clutch hits and several players still betting under 200. Aaron Boone, the eternal optimist, expects this offense to take off soon.

Not a great stretch for the Mets leading into this weekend, after getting swept by the Cubs last week.

They’ve come home and took two of three from the Washington Nationals, but then lost two in a row to the Boston Red Sox.

Now, they have a seven-game road trip that started in Philadelphia this weekend before shifting to St. Louis during the week. Things get a little easier next week when they are back home against Arizona and Baltimore.

One guy who hasn’t had it easy in his first 20+ games with the Mets is Fransico Lindor. He signed that fat $341 million contract and has not been living up to it. And the fans at Citi Field have let Lindor hear it.

The 27-year-old shortstop is hitting around 200 and had only driven in 3 runs in his first 69 at-bats.

Lindor expects better of himself– and says the booing comes with the territory.

Lindor is a career 284 hitter. In his last three seasons, he has hit 103 homeruns, and driven in 255 runs.

On the flip side, Mets fans can’t cheer enough for Jacob DeGrom. The two-time CY Young award winner just gets better by the year.

Degrom is coming off another loss, where he gave up just one run. It’s baffling how much that has happened over the years to the 32-year-old righty. He pitches great, but either the team doesn’t hit or the bullpen blows it.

Degrom’s numbers this April were eye-popping: 59 strikeouts in five starts, tying Nolan Ryan for most K’s to start a season.

And his earned run average 0.51, and all he had to show for it was a 2 and 2 record.

Like we’ve said before, the bullpen has been the most reliable part of the Yankees team. Lots of hard-throwing options for Aaron Boone to turn to so far this season. Closer Aroldis Chapman off to a phenomenal start, added a split-finger fastball to his repertoire and he’s probably pitching his best baseball as a Yankee.

But, in this bullpen, it’s not about one guy; it’s about all the guys coming together as one. The bullpen has been used a lot early in this season; the starters are going to have to be better to help avoid overuse.

The anemic Yankees offense may get a shot in the arm in the next couple weeks. Luke Voit and Miguel Andujar could be returning to The Bronx. Both players were rehabbing at the alternate site in Scranton-Wilkes Barre.

Voit is coming back from knee surgery he had at the end of March. Meanwhile, Andujar had been recovering from a muscle strain in his right hand. He’s been playing some games at the alternate site and he could be up in the next few days. The Yankees could use both to try and jumpstart the offense.

A former Mets infielder has landed a new job. Eric Campbell played three years in Queens from 2014 to 2016. Campbell is the new skipper for the Norwich Sea Unicorns; they play in the Futures League. It’s a homecoming for Campbell, who grew up down the road from the stadium.

Former Mets pitching coach Dave Wallace is going to the Olympics this summer. The Connecticut native has been named the pitching coach for Team USA baseball.

He’ll join manager Mike Scioscia with the team later this month in qualifying play. Wallace was the pitching coach for Bobby Valentine in 1999 and 2000.