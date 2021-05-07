Inside NY Baseball: A-Rod sighting in CT; Happy Birthday to the great Willie Mays

(WTNH)– Now for the answer to this week’s trivia question. Who holds the MLB record for most career grand slams? The answer is Alex Rodriguez. He hit 25 grand slams over his 22 year playing career.

Our cameras caught A-Rod this week in Hartford, Connecticut. He even stopped to sign some autographs for fans. Rodriguez had just got off his private jet on his way to Bristol for his Sunday Night baseball gig. The Former Yankee calls the games from the ESPN studios.

Let’s take a look at the week ahead for both teams….

Starting with the Yankees: they wrap up a series with the Nationals Sunday in the Bronx. They’re off Monday. Then the start of a long ten game road trip. Three games in Tampa Bay against the Rays starting Tuesday. Then to Baltimore on Friday for a three game set with the Orioles.

As for the Mets: Sunday they wrap up a series against the Diamondbacks at Citi Field. They’re off Monday. Then the Orioles come to Queens for two games. Off Thursday. Then the Mets kick off a nine game road trip. Three games in Tampa Bay against the Rays starting Friday. The two teams playing some of the same opponents this week.

A big happy birthday to the great Willie Mays. Number 24 turned 90 on Thursday. The “say hey” kid showing no signs of slowing down. He put out a children’s book in the last year and he’s working with HBO on a documentary about his life, scheduled to come out next year.