NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The season is underway with high expectations in the Bronx and Queens and new faces in both uniforms.

The Yankees returned to Yankee Stadium, taking two of three games from the Red Sox and winning the first two games of the series with some good pitching and timely home run hitting. Toronto came to town on Monday and the two teams split four games.

Yankees won the last game, thanks to a great start from Luis Severino, who seems to be finding his old form.

The Mets already lost another pitcher, with Taijuan Walker leaving his season debut on Monday against the Phillies due to a shoulder problem. Aside from a couple of injuries, the team had a pretty good start to the season, taking three of four from the Nationals and winning a game in Philadelphia.

To honor the late Tom Seaver, the Mets unveiled a statue before the home opener with Arizona. Seaver, a 12-time All-Star, was a part of the Mets 1969 World Championship team.

Another Hall of Famer, Mariano Rivera of the Yankees, is still making a splash in the industry. Rivera, who saved the team 652 games over 19 seasons, is set to make his biggest save yet: helping families battling poverty. The Mariano Rivera Foundation is raising money through their latest project, Save 653.

