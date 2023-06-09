INDIANAPOLIS (WXIN) — An Indianapolis man was charged after Indianapolis Metropolitan Police claim he shot at a mouse outside the home where he lives.

Court documents show police were called to a home in the city’s west side just after 3:15 p.m. on June 6. A property owner, Richard Arias, told police that resident Frankie Rosa, 22, was shooting outside the home. Officers say they witnessed Rosa squatting down in the front yard and after giving commands, took him into custody.

Rosa told officers that he’d had a mouse caught in a trap and was trying to kill it, officers say. He added that he brought the trap outside and fired one shot.

Court documents state officers then spoke to property owner Arias who said he and his son were in front of Rosa when he fired one shot at the trap facing toward them. Arias said he grabbed his son and called 911 after shots were fired.

Detectives say Rosa was mad that his house had mice and attempted to tell the landlord about the situation but nothing was done. After finding the mouse stuck in the sticky trap he fired one shot at the mouse while Arias, Arias’ son, and a neighbor were standing nearby.

Arias told officers that after catching two mice on stick traps he told Rosa to “wait and the mice would die.” Rosa then reportedly responded stating, “You don’t have to wait.” He pulled out his firearm and shot the mouse, documents state.

Court documents show after a search warrant was granted officers searched Rosa’s room and found a spent 9mm shell casing on the floor, black 9mm Taurus G2C and a magazine in a crossover bag in the corner of the room. A locked safe was also laying under an entertainment center.

After finding the key to the safe officers located a receipt for the gun, a small scale, and a pill bottle containing several narcotic pills, including Xanax and Clonazepam. Officers say they also located three baggies containing a green leafy substance believed to be marijuana in Rosa’s bedroom.

Rosa was arrested and charged with several felonies, including criminal recklessness and possession of a controlled substance with enhancing circumstances. His initial court hearing is scheduled for June 9.