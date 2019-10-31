Inaugural Swoyersville Spirt Award presented

(WBRE/WYOU) — A Swoyersville man was issued the first Swoyersville Spirit Award Wednesday by Mayor Chris Concert.

Dave Resavage made a 20-foot headless horseman on his Slocum Street property to celebrate Halloween, but that isn’t all he’s done to celebrate the spooky season.

Resavage is known for creating elaborate displays that thousands of people have come out to enjoy over the years. It’s that level of excitement he brings to the community that inspired Mayor Concert to surprise him with the Spirit Award and to proclaim Halloween Dave Resavage Day in his honor.

“For me, it’s a very special day being it’s October 31st. I really love Halloween as one of my favorite holidays. It’s a very creative day for me. And it’s a great day for the community and that’s what I try to do with the display, add to our community here on the west side,” Resavage said.

Halloween isn’t the only holiday Resavage likes to decorate for. He is also known for his impressive Christmas display. Mayor Concert also announced Wednesday night the start of a canned food drive.

The hope is to collect 5,000 donations.