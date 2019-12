Our crew is monitoring conditions in the Northern Tier. Drivers should expect slushy road conditions in the area of Route 11 and Route 171.

NORTHEAST PENNSYLVANIA (WBRE / WYOU) – We’re monitoring conditions as a wintry mix falls Tuesday morning.

Lenoxville in Susquehanna County is already covered in a layer of snow. A wintry mix will fall on top of that Tuesday morning, adding to hazardous conditions.

Our crew saw slushy streets in Scranton early Tuesday morning. The Eyewitness Weather Team says another round of a wintry mix will make conditions worse throughout the morning.

Our crew in Lenoxville is seeing a wintry mix come down Tuesday morning. It’s expected to coat the layer of snow that’s already on the ground, making for hazardous conditions.

Crews at PennDOT’s Daleville salt barn are up early loading up and working to keep the roads clear.

Wintry weather conditions could become particularly hazardous in the Northern Tier, where a coating of snow is already on the ground. Our crews are out monitoring conditions all Tuesday morning.

Crews out early Tuesday morning treating the roads for ice in the Scranton Area.

Our crew is monitoring potentially hazardous conditions in the Northern Tier as a wintry mix comes down.

Our crews were up early, dealing with the icy conditions themselves. Send your morning weather pictures to us on our Facebook Page.

