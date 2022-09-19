Not many changes to the top ten as we reach Week 5 of the high school football season. Loyalsock did however drop five spots to #8th with everyone below moving a spot ahead. Additionally, Scranton joins the rankings at #10, replacing Lackawanna Trail

LAKELAND (4-0) | Prev: 1 | W vs. Susquehanna, 63-7 DANVILLE (4-0) | Prev: 2 | W at. Loyalsock, 17-14 HAZELTON AREA (4-0) | Prev: 4 | W at Wilkes-Barre, 20-7 JERSEY SHORE (4-0) | Prev: 5 | W at Shikellamy, 49-6 MOUNT CARMEL (4-0) | Prev: 6 | W vs. Milton, 43-19 SOUTHERN COLUMBIA (3-1) | Prev: 7 | W vs. Lewisberg, 54-0 DALLAS (3-1) | Prev: 8 | W at West Scranton, 42-13 LOYALSOCK (3-1) | Prev: 3 | L vs. Danville, 17-14 CANTON (4-0) | Prev: 10 | W vs. Towanda, 63-0 SCRANTON (4-0) | Prev: NR | W vs. Scranton Prep, 21-9

Dropped out: Lackawanna Trail (9)