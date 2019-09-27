Homicide Investigation in Montour Co.

Valley Township, Montour County (WBRE/WYOU) – A man is found dead in a Montour County hotel room and two people are behind bars charged in connection with the crime.

Police responded to the Super 8 off Interstate 80 near Danville and found a man with a gunshot wound.

Police say 33-year-old David Downing of St. Louis, Missouri got into an argument with the victim.

He then allegedly got in a vehicle with 25-year-old Miqueal Brown also of Missouri who drove them from the scene.

Downing was charged with criminal homicide, hindering apprehension, and carrying a firearm without a license and was remanded to the Montour County prison.

Bail was not set.

Brown was charged with two counts of hindering apprehension and false reports to law enforcement and is locked up in the Columbia County Prison on $100,000 bail.

The victim’s identity has not yet been released.