SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) --After former Scranton mayor Bill Courtright resigned last week and pled guilty to public corruption the city of Scranton is on track to elect a new mayor.

A special election will be held this November for city residents to vote on who that person will be. The mayor-elect will take office in January after the special election. City council felt it was the best option for city residents to have a say.