Scary movie fans have the chance to get paid $1,300 by watching 13 Stephen King movies this year. (Getty)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Love watching scary movies? You could be paid $1,300 to binge-watch 13 movies based on Stephen King novels this year.

With Halloween right around the corner, USDish.com is inviting Stephen King fans to apply for their ‘Stephen King Scream Job.’

Applications will be accepted until Sept. 16. To apply, head to the website. In addition to being 18 years old and a U.S. resident, you’ll need to share why you want to be frightened by the films in less than 200 words.

“For bonus points, they can include a video of why this is the scream job for them,” USDish.com said in a press release.

If selected for the Scream Job, you’ll receive a ‘survival kit’ swag bag and a Fitbit to help you track your heart rate while watching the films.

The winner will be asked to note how things are going during their movie-watching experience, like their heart rate, what movies are their favorite or least favorite, if they’re watching the movies alone and more.

While there are dozens of films based on King’s books, USDISH.com narrowed their list down to 13 spooky classics for the Scream Job:

“Carrie” (original or 2013 remake)

“Christine”

“Creepshow”

“Cujo”

“Doctor Sleep”

“Firestarter” (original or 2022 remake)

“It” (original or 2017 remake)

“It Chapter Two”

“Misery”

“The Mist”

“Pet Sematary” (original or 2019 remake)

“Salem’s Lot”

“The Shining”

The website has also created a “Stephen King Watch Guide” that any fan of the films can follow.

You can visit USDish.com for more information and how to apply.