SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) A stinky situation in Scranton when a garbage truck flips over on its morning rounds.

The crash happened just after 10:00 this morning.

A Scranton City garbage truck flipped over on Glen and Meylert Avenue.

Police and D-P-W Officials say the driver was taken to a local hospital for minor injuries.

That area was closed to traffic for more than an hour.

No word on why the truck flipped.