Florida governor vetoes bill because of liquid nicotine ban

FILE – In this Sept. 3, 2019, file photo, electronic cigarette pods are displayed for sale at a shop, in Biddeford, Maine. Vaping giant Juul Labs has donated thousands of dollars to court state attorneys general. But the lobbying strategy may be backfiring. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis vetoed a bill to raise the age to buy tobacco products from 18 to 21 because it would have also banned the sale of flavored liquid nicotine products used in vaping.

The Republican governor said in the veto letter released Tuesday night that federal law already raised the age to buy tobacco to 21, but said that hundreds of thousands of Floridians vape as a lower risk alternative to smoking.

“This legislation would almost assuredly lead more people to resume smoking cigarettes and it would drive others to the hazardous black market,” DeSantis wrote, pointing out lung injury associated with black market products.

He said while it’s a worthy goal to reduce vaping among youth, he said that won’t be achieved by eliminating legal products for adults. He said it also would be devastating to small businesses that sell vaping products.

The veto came hours after Republican Attorney General Ashley Moody issued a press release warning about the dangers of underage vaping. The statement touted her work to get the bill passed.