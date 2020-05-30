Fire damages Lansford apartment building

LANSFORD, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — No one was injured after a fire broke out in an apartment building in the 200 block of Birch Street in Lansford, Carbon County.

The call came in just after 6 p.m. Friday night. The fire was put under control in roughly 20 minutes. Minor damage was sustained along the back wall of the apartment. The upstairs units are liveable.

One couple was displaced. The cause of the fire is under investigation. The chief says it does not look suspicious, however, police are investigating contraband found in second floor apartment.