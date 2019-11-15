Fifteen Pounds of Pot Seized in Wayne County

WAYNE COUNTY, Pa. (WBRE / WYOU) – State Police executed warrants that led to a total seizure of 15 pounds of marijuana.

Investigators first served a search warrant in Damascus Township, seizing a pound of marijuana from a home on Bavarian Hill Road.



The joint investigation between Troop R Vice, Honesdale and the Blooming Grove Criminal Investigation Unit then led authorities to a property at Krols Lane in Cherry Ridge Township.

Police found another fourteen pounds of marijuana in a barn. 55 year old Dianna Mullins of California was arrested and charged with felony intent to deliver. She was arraigned with bail set at $75,000. Mullins is currently held in Wayne County Prison.