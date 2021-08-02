Eyewitness News Presents: ‘Williamsport Beyond Baseball 2021’

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Join the Eyewitness News Team For “Williamsport Beyond Baseball.”

Kelly Byrne and Sean Coffey are your guides to some great things to see and do while in Lycoming County.

28/22 Eyewitness News Reporter Joe Garrison takes us on a ride on the Hiawatha River Paddleboat and Jazzmyn Allen features Millionaire Row, the Cross Cutters, and the Prince Farrington Bootlegger Tour.

We will also highlight some of the businesses that call Lycoming County home. Reporter Jazzmyn Allen will take us to Shop-Vac, West Pharmaceuticals, Ralph S. Alberts Co. Inc. and Priority Bikes.

Photojournalist Joseph Butash will show you some Little League World Series history featuring the Original League.

Sports Director AJ Donatoni will explain the ground rules of this year’s series.