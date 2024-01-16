(WPHL) – After a tough Eagles loss Monday night against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, fans are waking up to another heartbreak.

According to reports by ESPN‘s Adam Schefter and the NFL Network itself, Philadelphia Eagles player Jason Kelce informed his teammates Monday night that he is retiring.

Following the game, Kelce declined to speak to reporters but appeared emotional walking back to the locker room.

The 36-year-old Kelce spent the past 13 seasons playing as a center for the Eagles.

Kelce, a six-time All-Pro and future Hall of Famer, has been hinting at his retirement since the end of the 2022 season following the Eagles’ loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 57.

Kelce was drafted in the sixth round of the 2011 NFL draft out of Cincinnati.

He is set to become a free agent in March, meaning he could re-sign with the Eagles if he changes his mind.

In 2023, Kelce was named one of People’s Sexiest Men Alive and continues to gain popularity through his “New Heights” podcast, recorded alongside brother Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs.

Jason Kelce has not yet made any public comments.