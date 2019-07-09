Eagle Scout Raises Awareness about Suicide

(WBRE/WYOU-TV) Suicide is the second leading cause of death for teens and young adults, from ten to twenty four.

This past weekend an Eagle Scout from Clinton County held a walk to help raise awareness of this issue.

Ashton Peters held the walk at Riverview Park on Saturday as part of his Eagle Scout project.

His goal was to raise awareness after losing his 12 year old friend, Cimarron Thomas, to suicide, last year.

Peters got the idea to raise awareness for suicide on the car ride home from Cimarron’s funeral.

Peters, raising suicide awareness

“A year before this happened she moved to West Virginia, and after that we kind of lost contact. And then we got the call that she died from suicide,” said Ashton Peters.

The event was for his Eagle Scout project, so he was not allowed to ask for money.

But his community came together to raise funds to go towards the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

They raised three thousand dollars.

Peters says he may hold another walk next year.