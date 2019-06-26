Ducks graduate from school

It was graduation day for a group of ducklings at an elementary school in New York.

For the past 15 years, mama ducks have flocked to Alden Primary’s courtyards to lay their eggs. The spot provides protection and care from the school’s students and custodial staff.

This year, there were two families with more than 20 ducklings between them. On Monday, the ducklings were finally old enough to leave the nest and graduate from the school.

The staff paraded the ducklings through the hallways and down to a nearby pond.