SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) — A drag racing driver was killed in a crash at a racetrack in Salem, Ohio, Saturday night.

Al Zukauskas was killed following a crash on the track, the announcer at Quaker City Motorsports Park told spectators. His family was at the venue when the crash happened, reports Dragzine.

Spectators at the racetrack told Nexstar’s WKBN that the vehicle Zukauskas was driving was a jet-powered drag car.

Photos obtained by Dragzine show smoke billowing from the crashed vehicle. The outlet reported the car was going 286 mph before the accident.

“In addition to being professional, he was passionate about being a jet vehicle pilot, and putting on a show for fans. That, along with his personality, made him beloved here at Summit Motorsports Park,” said park spokesperson Mary Lendzion. “We send our love and prayers to his family, friends, fellow racers and fans at this incredibly difficult time.”

Many in the motorsports community also took to social media to offer condolences for the loss.