(KTLA) – “Hotline Bling”? More like hotline fling.

Drake is the latest artist to be struck by an object thrown by a fan while performing on stage.

This happened Wednesday night during the rapper’s first show of his It’s All a Blur tour, which opened at the United Center in Chicago.

As the former “Degrassi” star sang a slowed-down version of Ginuwine’s “So Anxious,” a phone came flying from the crowd. It looked like Drake almost caught it, but it ended up hitting his hand and flying off the stage.

Video of the incident was captured on social media.

This dangerous practice by fans has been making headlines recently. Bebe Rexha had to get stitches after a fan chucked a phone at her face during a concert in New York City. Kelsea Ballerini was also hit by what was believed to be a bracelet during a performance in Idaho.

While she wasn’t hurt, Pink was also performing when a fan tossed their dead mother’s ashes on stage at the British Summer Time Hyde Park Festival in late June.

“Is this your mom?” Pink responded, with a shocked look on her face. “I don’t know how I feel about this!”

Drake’s current tour is a collaboration with rapper 21 Savage.