Downtown Wilkes-Barre holiday market returns

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Back for another year, downtown Wilkes-Barre’s Holiday Market returns with a socially distant twist.

The pop-up shop opened Saturday morning on Public Square.

12 structures were built for different vendors to set up shop.

From clothing to food, to holiday wreaths there is an item for everyone.

In its third year, organizers say it was more important than ever to create a space for safe, open air shopping.

“We knew that it would be more important than ever to have some sort of pop-up market for our retailers and our small businesses that have struggled so much during this challenging year so we started building these, we said we are just going to build them and make it work in some outdoor location so that people can still in fact visit the small business,” said Lindsay Griffin, Greater Wyoming Valley Chamber of Commerce.

The market will run for the next 15 days with the hopes to continue pop-up shops in the new year.

