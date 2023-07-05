(NEXSTAR) – A delivery driver for DoorDash is no longer working for the company after a viral video appeared to show him cursing at a customer for leaving what he deemed to be an insufficient tip.

Lacey Purciful, the Texas resident at the receiving end of the DoorDasher’s anger, had uploaded surveillance footage of the exchange on TikTok over the weekend.

In the clip, the DoorDash driver could be seen removing Purciful’s order from an insulated bag. She then thanked him, to which he responded with, “You’re welcome.”

But he wasn’t done.

“I just want to say, it’s a nice house for a $5 tip,” the DoorDasher said, while turning to walk away.

“You’re welcome,” Purciful replied.

“F— you,” the Dasher yelled back.

Purciful also included on-screen text which suggested her order only came to $20, meaning she left him a 25% tip.

“My lovely Dasher Corey believes I should be tipping 50%,” Purciful wrote in a caption on TikTok.

In the days since the clip was posted, the video has been viewed more than 25 million times on TikTok alone. The clip also kicked off a debate on tipping, though most commenters agreed that $5 was fair for a $20 pizza order. (Purciful also claimed the restaurant was “not at all” far from her home.)

“As a former doordash of 4 years, you tipped him correct,” one commenter wrote.

“I would be going on the app and taking [the $5] back,” another viewer claimed.

DoorDash, meanwhile, has confirmed the delivery driver has been “removed” from its platform.

“Respectfully asking for a tip is acceptable but abusing or harassing someone is never acceptable,” a representative for the company wrote in an emailed statement shared with Nexstar. “We’ve removed this Dasher from our platform and reached out to the customer.”

“Our rules exist to help ensure everyone who uses our platform — Dashers, customers, merchants — have a safe and enjoyable experience. We expect everyone to treat others with respect and we will enforce our rules fairly and consistently.”

Along with DoorDash’s statement, the company’s email included links to DoorDash webpages outlining its pay structure, which suggested drivers are paid per delivery in addition to receiving tips. They can also earn bonus pay for working during peak hours, or undertaking “challenges,” according to DoorDash.

DoorDash also allows customers to leave an additional tip for Dashers after they complete a delivery — which is something Purciful claims she often does.

A representative for DoorDash did not elaborate on any compensation offered to Purciful in the wake of the viral incident, though she mentioned in a follow-up post that she was given a $5 credit.