Dog owner appears in Monroe County court

BRODHEADSVILLE, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It’s been since April we’ve told you about dangerous dogs on the run terrorizing a community in Monroe County.

Residents claim it’s still happening and the owner of the dogs had her day in court Thursday. Mary Jo Dredger of Effort faced a new charge brought against her.

Pet owners who live near Dredger came to district court Thursday afternoon to testify at her preliminary hearing. They are looking for justice for their dead dogs and responsibility.

Mary Jo Dredger walked into district court Thursday afternoon to face four counts of recklessly endangering another person. She waived her preliminary hearing.

Dozens of neighbors and pet owners came expecting to testify at the hearing alleging three of her dogs, caught on surveillance video, killed two dogs, injured another and killed seven cats.

Beata Parzych is still emotional two months after she says her chihuahua, Bella, was attacked and killed on her property by the dogs.

“If you have dogs, you can imagine. I still feel heartbreak and crying everyday,” Parzych said.

Parzych wears a shirt that shows Bella and a neighbor’s dog, Bentley, who she also says was attacked and killed.

“She always liked to lay on my arm. That’s why I have the tattoo, so she is with me,” Parzych said.

Dredger pleaded guilty to harboring three dangerous dogs. She will have to register, take out insurance and pay court fees for each of the dogs. If she fails to provide proof for all in 30 days, dog wardens will seize the animals.

“Her family stepped in and are basically making sure the dogs don’t get out, but her biggest concern is the safety in the neighborhood,” Dredger’s attorney Tom Sundmaker said.

The Monroe County District Attorney’s office will be making sure she follows through with that concern.

“It’s an entire community who are in fear of those dogs being loose and maybe hurting their kids or killing more animals,” district attorney E. David Christine, Jr. said.

Carlene Flyte is alleging her dog was attacked and seriously injured by Dredger’s animals.

“We had four of them come and attack us one night. You know, my dogs can not enjoy being outside because I don’t enjoy being outside,” Flyte said.

Other neighbors who came to district court told Eyewitness News the alleged dogs have also damaged vehicles. They say if you live in the area and see the dogs roaming, call state police or the Monroe County District Attorney’s office.

Mary Jo Dredger will be in county court in the coming weeks to face the recklessly endangering another person charges.