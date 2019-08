SCOTT TOWNSHIP, ALLEGHENY COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A threat forces the Diocese of Pittsburgh to cancel a church festival.

The Our Lady of Grace Festival is not being held this year after receiving a threat saying, “The security problem is huge.”

The pastor says putting on the festival isn’t worth the risk after recent shootings in El Paso, Dayton and at a garlic festival in California.

Church leaders expect to lose about $50,000 in food, prizes and other items.