PA live! (WBRE) — Wednesday on PA live!, Chris and Rachel spoke with Bonnie Lee Watkins and from Designs by Bonnie Lee.

Designs by Bonnie Lee makes adorable custom painted furniture, and the guests talk about some of the designs they offer.

They also describe their Learn from the Best! classes.

The guests also show some samples they brought on set, and talk about their upcoming Candy’s Place 25th Anniversary Walk Vendor Fair.

For more information, call 570-406-1685 or visit @designsbymebjustforfun on Facebook.