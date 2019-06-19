DePasquale Launches Audit of PA State Police Firearms Instant Background System

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) On Wednesday, Auditor General Eugene DePasquale said he will audit the Pennsylvania Instant Check System (PICS) operated by Pennsylvania State Police. The “PICS” provides quick access to background records to determine if an individual is eligible to buy a firearm or obtain a license to carry a firearm. “The purpose of my audit is to make sure the PICS system is working as intended and has kept up with changing technology,” DePasquale said. “I want to ensure there are no gaps in the system that could result in a tragic loss of life.” PICS was first implemented in 1998. Today, State Police say approximately 60 percent of the individuals seeking to purchase a firearm are approved within a matter of minutes. State Police conducted more than 266,000 individual PICS checks during the first quarter of 2019. A total of 3,260 individuals were denied based on those checks.