DePasquale Launches Audit of PA State Police Firearms Instant Background System

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) -- They are located all over the city of Wilkes-Barre and they were supposed to help keep us safe. But they haven't worked in years.

We are talking about security cameras owned by the city also known as the Hawkeye System. Eyewitness News talked Thursday to the man who will take over as mayor in January about the future of the system. George Brown says he is not sure yet what will happen with these cameras but he insists public safety is a top priority