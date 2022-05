MILTON, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)- The Milton Fire Department responded to a two car crash Sunday morning just before 9 am.

Milton Fire Department Chief Scott Derr told Eyewitness News the crash involved a vehicle belonging to the Evangelical Community Hospital.

Milton Fire Department

Milton Fire Department

Milton Fire Department

One person from the other vehicle was transported to the hospital for an evaluation of injuries.

Milton and Watsontown Police Departments are investigating the cause of the crash.