Contest to Keep Luzerne County Beautiful

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. (WBRE / WYOU) – Luzerne County is challenging area students’ creativity with a contest to promote anti-litter efforts.



Sponsored by VisitLuzerneCounty.com, the “Design a Yard Sign Contest” is aimed at raising awareness around the impacts of litter on residents and visitors. It’s the latest step from Luzerne County after joining a multi-county anti-litter coalition earlier this year. The competition calls for students to design yard signs that will be distributed and displayed throughout the area. Up to four designs will be chosen, with the winner’s school receiving a $250 Visa gift card.



Guidelines require the entries to feature an anti-littering message along with the website PickUpNEPA.com. JPEG and PDF designs can be emailed to Theodore.Wampole@LuzerneCounty.org with the student’s name, school and grade. Deadline for submission is January 31, 2020. For a complete list of rules, visit www.PickUpNEPA.com.