Colleagues Remember Legacy of Renowned Physician Stanley Dudrick

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Nanticoke native and renowned physician Stanley Dudrick, MD left a lasting legacy in the medical world.

Known as “the father of intravenous feeding”, Dr. Dudrick died Saturday at the age of 84.

He developed the technique while working with beagles to determine how to provide nutrition to a subject when bypassing the digestive system is necessary.

The technique is credited with saving millions of lives.

Dr. Dudrick served as Professor of Surgery at Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine in Scranton where his 20th century globally acknowledged achievement is highlighted in a historical display.

Cardiologist Gerald Tracy, MD who is a Professor of Medicine at Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine in Scranton was a student of Dr. Dudrick who became a colleague and close friend of the esteemed physician.

Dr. Tracy sat down with Eyewitness News reporter Mark Hiller in Scranton to talk about the late legendary physician.