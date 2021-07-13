Coal Mountain Animal Rescue needs help saving a 6-month-old puppy

AUBURN, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE 28/WYOU 22 EYEWITNESS NEWS) — After being pulled from a kill shelter, a rescue dog is now fighting for her life and her rescuers need your help.





Last month, volunteers with Coal Mountain Animal Rescue saved an emaciated, six-month-old puppy named Bailey from a kill shelter in Texas.

They brought her to Schuylkill County and placed her in a loving home. Recently, Bailey had a rare allergic reaction after being spayed and fell gravely ill.

Her foster family rushed her to the vet for emergency surgery and she was given a 50% chance of survival.

Her rescuers are trying to do everything they can to help save her life, but they need donations to cover the medical expenses.

“To come all the way here and to have her fairytale ending a wonderful foster family and about to be adopted and then to have this happen is just tragic. She’s just such a great dog and her life is just starting,” said Aly Balan, a volunteer at the Coal Moutain Animal Rescue.

Bailey is being treated at Blue Pearl Pet Hospital in Berks County. Her medical bill is at a high cost of over $9,000, any amount of donations will help Bailey. You can call the pet hospital at (610) 775-7535.

You can also donate directly to Coal Mountain Animal Rescue through PayPal at coalmountainanimalrescue@gmail.com, be sure to select “friends and family”.

You may also donate through Venmo @CoalMountainAnimalRescue, or on CashApp at $coalmountainanimal. For more information, you can head to the Coal Mountain Animal Rescue on Facebook.