TAYLORS FALLS, Min. (WFRV) – A group of people canoeing on the St. Croix River came across a dead body floating in the water.

The group was canoeing south of Taylor Falls, Minnesota, near the border with Wisconsin, around 11 a.m. Saturday when they made the discovery, the Chisago County Sheriff’s Office said. Authorities sent a team to recover the body.

The sheriff’s office said the department had been actively searching for a person believed to have drowned earlier this spring near the area of Saturday’s recovery.

The body has been transferred to the medical examiner’s office for autopsy and definitive identification, deputies said.

No additional information was provided.