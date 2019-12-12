Bus Driver Absences Close Pocono Mountain School District

PARADISE TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) The Pocono Mountain School District is closed today, but not because of the cold weather.

According to the school district’s website, “All PMSD schools will be CLOSED on Thursday, December 12, 2019, due to a second day of a large number bus driver call outs preventing PMSD from operating its student transportation services. “

Eyewitness News attended the Pocono Mountain School Board meeting Wednesday night where heated discussion took place over outsourcing the school district’s bus contract to an outside company.