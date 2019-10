(WBRE/WYOU-TV) Advocates against bullying announced the launch of a new, online “Bullying Prevention Tool Kit” in Harrisburg on Tuesday.

It is designed to teach middle-school-aged youngsters how to engage in bullying prevention and help their peers who are impacted by bullying.

Lawmakers also introduced legislation to tackle the issue like House Hill 643 which allows an anti-bullying curriculum to be taught in Pennsylvania schools.

October, by the way, is Bullying Prevention Month.