Bolivian president visits Russia to discuss expanding ties

Bolivia’s President Evo Morales, left, points as he speaks to Russian President Vladimir Putin, during their meeting in the Kremlin, in Moscow, Russia, Thursday, July 11, 2019. (Kirill Kudryavtsev/Pool Photo via AP)

MOSCOW (AP) — Bolivian leader Evo Morales has visited Moscow for talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin on expanding economic ties.

Speaking after talks in the Kremlin Thursday, Putin hailed the “strategic cooperation” between the two countries, including Russia’s investment in Bolivia’s natural gas fields and a project to build a Russian research nuclear reactor in the country.

He said Russian companies are considering investments in lithium mining in Bolivia and plan to participate in the planned reconstruction of Santa Cruz airport.

Both leaders noted that they have similar views on international issues and underlined their shared emphasis on respect for sovereignty and opposition to unilateral sanctions.

Morales praised Putin for leading global efforts to “protect international order, oppose use of force in international affairs and prevent interference into other nations’ internal affairs.”