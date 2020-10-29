Big Time Sports: Wisconsin-Nebraska canceled, OSU and Penn State square off in Happy Valley

INDIANAPOLIS – It’s only week two of the Big Ten football season and the schedule is already being affected by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The Wisconsin-Nebraska game has been canceled after several positive tests in the Badgers’ program, including head coach Paul Chryst and starting quarterback Graham Mertz.

The other six games will go on as scheduled, highlighted by the Ohio State-Penn State showdown in Happy Valley. The Nittany Lions were expected to challenge the Buckeyes for the league title before being upset by Indiana in dramatic fashion on opening weekend.

Chris Hagan, Chris Widlic and the Nexstar Nation have the latest on all 14 teams in the conference in this week’s edition of “Big Time Sports.”

Here is the slate of games for week two:

Friday, Oct. 30

Minnesota at Maryland at 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, Oct. 31