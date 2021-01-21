Big Time Sports: Big Ten’s last unbeaten falls as race to the top tightens

INDIANAPOLIS – The last unbeaten team in the Big Ten has finally fallen as the race to the top of the conference standings tightens.

Minnesota handed Michigan its first loss of the season on Saturday. Iowa and Wisconsin are now within a game of the Wolverines for the top spot in the league, while Purdue is closing fast thanks to a four-game winning streak.

The Big Ten boasts six teams in the Associated Press Top 25 with three teams in the top ten. The conference also has three teams in the top ten of the NCAA NET Rankings, the only league with multiple teams in the top ten.

Chris Hagan and Dave Griffiths have a review of all of this week’s action on the court, plus a preview of the weekend’s games on “Big Time Sports.”

They’ll also have the latest on the conference tournament possibly moving from Chicago to Indianapolis.