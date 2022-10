UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Penn State punter Barney Amor continues his spectacular season as he was named the Big Ten Special Teams Player Of The Week after pinning three of his five punts inside the 10 yard line against Northwestern.

On the season Amor has hit 12 of his 23 punts inside the 10 and has pinned 14 inside the 20 while averaging nearly 45 yards per kick. Amor has also connected on seven punts of 50 yards or longer.