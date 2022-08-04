(KTLA) – The man accused of shooting the dog walker of pop superstar Lady Gaga was apprehended by law enforcement in Palmdale, California after he was mistakenly released earlier this year.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department announced the arrest of James Howard Jackson Wednesday evening.

The Sheriff’s Department, alongside the United States Marshal Service, executed a warrant for Jackson’s arrest at an undisclosed location on Apricot Drive in Palmdale, which lies north of Los Angeles. The date of his arrest is unclear at this time.

Jackson had been in custody for allegedly shooting Lady Gaga’s dog walker and stealing her two French bulldogs in February 2021. He was arrested following an extensive search and charged with attempted murder, but was mistakenly released from custody in April due to what officials called a “clerical error.”

Jackson allegedly shot dog walker Ryan Fischer with a .40-caliber handgun while he was walking the singer’s three dogs in Hollywood. Two of the dogs were stolen and the third ran off, investigators said. Fischer ultimately recovered from his wounds.

Several others were arrested in connection to the shooting and dognapping, but Jackson is believed to have been the gunman.

The dogs were later returned to the pop star.