Wyoming Seminary lacrosse is off to another terrific start undefeated through 6 games of the season. Junior Jack Herron is a big reason for the Blue Knights success. In their last three games, Herron has recorded 20 goals and nine assists making him the latest Eyewitness Sports Athlete of the Week
