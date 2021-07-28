Stocks edge higher after Fed notes progress on the economy

A woman walks past a bank’s electronic board showing the Hong Kong share index at Hong Kong Stock Exchange Wednesday, July 28, 2021. Asian stock markets declined Wednesday after Wall Street pulled back from a record as investors awaited a Federal Reserve report for signs of when U.S. stimulus might be withdrawn. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu)

Stock indexes edged higher Wednesday afternoon on Wall Street after the Federal Reserve said it is leaving its key interest rate unchanged and will continue to buy billions in bonds every month even as it noted that the U.S. economy is strengthening.

The S&P 500 was up less than 0.1% as of 2:28 p.m. Eastern after wobbling between small gains and losses earlier. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 105 points, or 0.3%, to 34,954, while the Nasdaq rose 0.6%. The Russell 2000 index of smaller company stocks was up 1.1%.

Treasury yields headed higher. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 1.25% from 1.23% a day before.

In its statement, which followed the central bank’s latest two-day policy meeting, the Fed noted that vaccinations were helping the economy, but it dropped a sentence it had included after its previous meeting that said those vaccinations have reduced the spread of COVID-19. That was the only reference to the delta variant that has caused a spike in COVID cases in several hotspots in the United States and many other countries.

The Fed has kept its benchmark short-term rate pegged at nearly zero since March 2020, when the pandemic tore through the economy. The central bank has also been buying $120 billion in Treasury and mortgage bonds each month in a bid to spur more borrowing and spending.

Beyond the Fed, stocks mostly swayed between small gains and losses Wednesday as investors reviewed the latest batch of quarterly earnings reports.

Gains in several big communications, health care and technology stocks helped offset drops in companies that rely on consumer spending and makers of household and personal products. Google’s parent company Alphabet was a standout, jumping 3.5% after reporting a profit surge last quarter.

Analysts expect the Fed to reduce the bond purchases that have helped keep interest rates low through the pandemic. The big question for investors is the timing and pace of such a pullback. The market is also weighing concerns about the pace of the economic recovery, which could be stymied by the renewed spread of COVID-19.

“The pace is going to be slower than some folks predicted because of the delta variant,” said Greg Bassuk, founder and CEO of AXS Investments. “We believe that we’re going to continue to see a greater opening recovery, but with a lot more volatility.”

There are also lingering concerns about whether inflation will continue to rise, depending on the economic recovery and supply chain problems that have made some goods more expensive.

Pfizer rose 3.4% after its profit and revenue surged on strong sales of its COVID-19 vaccine and other medicines. It also raised its sales and profit forecasts for the year. Boeing jumped 4.2% after the airplane maker reported a surprise quarterly profit, its first since 2019.

Solid earnings weren’t enough to lift stocks for other companies. McDonald’s fell 2.1%, despite reporting a surge in revenue and beating analysts’ forecasts as dining rooms reopened.

Investors will be focusing much of their attention on what companies are forecasting for the rest of the year. Those forecasts, along with a mix of economic reports on gross domestic product and personal income and spending, should give investors a clearer picture of the economic recovery’s trajectory as they head into August, Bassuk said.

Markets made gains in Europe and were mostly lower in Asia.